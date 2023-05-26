Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for New Parliament Building Opening; Check Alternate Routes, Timings

The Delhi Police on Friday issued traffic advisory ahead of the inauguration of the new parliament meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 and asked people to avoid make necessary adjustments ahead of travel through the New Delhi District between 5:30 am and 3:00 pm on Sunday.

The functions and ceremonies planned for the inauguration are expected to be attended by many VVIPs, VIPs, and other dignitaries, the advisory said. “Special traffic arrangements will be in place for smooth conduct of the functions," it said.

Traffic management measures will be implemented as follows:

CONTROLLED AREA:

The New Delhi District will be designated as a controlled area. Only public transport vehicles, individuals preparing for Civil Service exams, residents with valid identification, labeled vehicles, and emergency vehicles will have permission to travel within the district.

REGULATED AREA:

The regulated area will be bounded by Mother Teresa Crescent Road, R/A Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, R/A Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, R/A Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, R/A Windsor Place, Janpath, R/A MLNP, Akbar Road, R/A Gol Methi, Akbar Road, R/A GKP, Teen Murti Marg, R/A Teen Murti, and Mother Teresa Crescent Road. Only individuals preparing for Civil Service exams, bonafide residents, labeled vehicles, and emergency vehicles will be permitted to travel within this designated area.

Travellers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and make necessary adjustments to avoid the New Delhi District between 5:30 am and 3:00 pm to ensure their own convenience and smoother traffic flow in the area, the statement said.

The general public and motorists are encouraged to maintain patience, adhere to traffic rules, practice road discipline follow the instructions given by traffic personnel stationed at intersections. Citizens were also asked to remain updated through the Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle, official website, and helpline.

Civil Service aspirants who have examination centers located in the New Delhi District are advised to plan their journeys ahead of time and allocate sufficient extra time to avoid any inconvenience.

New Parliament Building Inauguration

The much-anticipated inauguration of the new Parliament building is set to take place on Sunday. The auspicious occasion will commence with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer. Prime Minister Modi will then formally open the proceedings in the Lok Sabha.

According to officials, the havan will be conducted outside the new building at approximately 7 am. During the ceremony, the esteemed high priests of the Shaivite order will present the ceremonial sceptre, Sengol, to Prime Minister Modi.

While 25 parties are expected to grace the event, 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the ceremony.

Dignitaries such as former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, among others, are expected to attend the formal inauguration of the new complex.

The impressive triangular-shaped four-storey Parliament building spans an expansive built-up area of 64,500 sqm. It features three main gates known as Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.