Delhi Police Prohibits Paragliders, Drones in City from July 22 to August 16

The Delhi Police on Friday prohibited flying of "sub-conventional aerial platforms" like paragliders, hang-gliders, and hot air balloons in the national capital from July 22 to August 16 for security reasons, officials said.

An order to this effect was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations by the use of "sub-conventional aerial platforms" like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or by para-jumping from aircraft etc., the order stated.