Delhi Police SIT to Submit Status Report in Wrestler Protest Case by June 15; 208 Statements Recorded

The Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police will file a status report in the FIR filed in the wrestler protest case before June 15. A total of 208 people have recorded their statements before the SIT.

The status report will mention the police’s inability to recover the CCTV footage from Brij Bhushan’s office during the period of 2016-17, as mentioned in Vinesh Phogat’s complaint.

The police have visited Brij Bhushan’s Delhi residence twice during the investigation. The police have successfully retrieved WhatsApp chats and recordings from the mobile phones of both the accused and the victims.

The Delhi Police had earlier filed a status report on the application moved by the protesting women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Appearing for Delhi Police, special public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava apprised Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjit Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court that the statements of the ‘victim’ women wrestlers have been recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate.

ACMM Jaspal directed the police to supply both the status reports filed on May 12 and May 27 to the complainants, who were also directed to supply a copy of the application to the police.

The court then posted the matter for the next hearing on June 27.