Delhi Police Takes Shahbad Dairy Murder Accused to Crime Scene, Recreates Sequence of Events

Due to security concerns, Sahil was taken to the spot in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 19:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Sahil was arrested from UP after the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. (Image/News18)
Sahil was arrested from UP after the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. (Image/News18)

The Delhi Police on Wednesday recreated the scene of crime at the same bylane in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy where 20-year-old Sahil killed a minor girl, officials said.

Sixteen-year-old Sakshi was stabbed over 20 times and then bludgeoned with a cement slab, killing her on the spot. She was found to have 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed in.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

He was taken to the spot in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said.

"Due to security concerns, Sahil was taken to the spot in the early hours of Wednesday morning. We recreated the scene of the crime to understand and establish the sequence of events and how he executed the crime and what he did thereafter," a senior police officer.

Sahil allegedly threw away the knife used to kill Sakshi into the bushes in Rithala. It is yet to be recovered, he said.

The police had earlier said Sahil got drunk on Sunday afternoon and in the evening confronted Sakshi, who was on her way to the birthday party of her friend's child after changing clothes in a public convenience.

After killing her, Sahil went to a nearby park and sat there for a while.

Later, he went to the metro station at Rithala where he claimed to have thrown the knife in the nearby bushes. He then took a bus to Bulandshahr from the Anand Vihar ISBT, the police said.

A call to his home led to his arrest.

On Tuesday, Sahil was produced at a Delhi court here which sent him in police remand for two days.

    first published: May 31, 2023, 19:10 IST
    last updated: May 31, 2023, 19:10 IST
