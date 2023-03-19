Delhi: Security Upped At Ramlila Maidan Ahead Of Farmers' Rally Today; Police Issues Traffic Advisory

With Sanyukt Kisaan Morcha set to organise Kisan Mahapanchayat at the national capital Ramleela Ground on Monday, Delhi Police has deployed over 2,000 security personnel at the venue where thousands of farmers are set to gather.

Around 20,000 to 25,000 participants are likely to attend the farmer’s rally, who gathered in the national capital to demand a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the event goes smoothly, the police said on Sunday.

Delhi Police’s Advisory

“We have made elaborate security arrangements for the Kisan Mahapanchayat. We will ensure the safety and security of people…We have deployed more than 2,000 security personnel to ensure that the event goes peacefully and law and order is maintained," a senior police official said.

Police personnel have also been deployed for crowd management and to ensure that no unauthorised person gains entry and disrupts law and order.

According to an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police, the public and motorists have been asked to avoid roads around the Ramlila Maidan, especially JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Ajmeri Gate Chowk.

Kisan Mahapanchayat

The Kisan Mahapanchayat will be held to press for a legal guarantee on the MSP, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha — an umbrella body of farmers’ unions — said in a statement.

Lakhs of farmers from various states and Union Territories are headed to Delhi to attend the event, it said.

Addressing a press conference here, Morcha leader Darshan Pal said, “The Centre must fulfil the assurances it gave to us in writing on December 9, 2021, and also take effective steps to mitigate the ever-increasing crisis faced by farmers." The Morcha spearheaded an over a year-long agitation against the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws. It suspended the movement in December 2021 following a government assurance to consider the farmers’ pending demands, including the withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers during the agitation and a legal guarantee for MSP.

It has also urged the Centre to dissolve the committee on MSP, alleging that it is contrary to their demands.

The farmers’ unions’ demands also include pension, debt waiver, compensation for those who died during the farmers’ stir and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill.

“The Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, referred to the JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) should be withdrawn. The Centre had given a written assurance that the bill will be introduced in Parliament only after discussion with the SKM but despite this, it introduced the Bill," the Morcha said in its statement.

It also reiterated the demand for free power for agricultural purposes and 300 units for rural households.

(With PTI inputs)

