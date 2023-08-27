'Delhi Banega Khalistan': Controversial Slogans Written At 5 Metro Stations in Delhi; Probe On

Controversial Pro Khalistani slogans appeared at multiple metro stations and nearby areas in Delhi including Shivaji Park, MadiPur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, Maharaja Surajmal Stadium, Government Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya Nangloi, Punjabi Bagh and Nangloi Metro Station on Sunday.

“Delhi banega Khalistan" and “Khalistan referendum zindabad" were the messages spray painted on walls of certain buildings in the national capital.

An investigation into the matter is underway, Delhi police said, adding that legal action is being taken in the case.

Sources told CNN-News18 that Delhi Police is scanning the CCTV footage of metro stations where the slogans appeared to find the persons responsible for the same. CISF officers have been contacted to assist in the case.