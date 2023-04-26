Trends :Chhattisgarh Naxal AttackSame-sex MarriageChrisann PereiraBengal Ram Navami ClashesOperation Kaveri
Delhi Public School Mathura Road Gets Bomb Threat via Email, Probe Underway

Delhi School Bomb Threat: In a similar case on April 12, a school in Delhi’s Defence Colony was evacuated after an e-mail said there were bombs on the premises, police said.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 10:24 IST

New Delhi, India

This is the second time this month that a school in Delhi has received a bomb threat. (Photo: ANI)
Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, has received a bomb threat through an email. After initial probe, however, cops said that no suspicious items or bombs were found from the school’s premise.

According to cops, they received a call around 8.10am from the school authorities over the bomb threat after which a team of cops rushed to the spot.

DCP South East, Rajesh Deo, who reached DPS, Mathura Road said: “There is no threat as no suspicious object found on the school premises yet. The situation is normal. Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog squad and SWAT team sanitising the school buildings."

In a similar case on April 12, a school in Delhi’s Defence Colony was evacuated after an e-mail said there were bombs on the premises, police said. The bomb squad and other agencies had inspected the school for explosive substances but found nothing.

In that case, a senior police officer said a person named Brijesh of Indian School, BRT Road, informed them about the email. The email was received at 10:49 am, the officer said.

first published: April 26, 2023, 09:29 IST
