Delhi Recieves Drizzles Despite Dry Day Prediction, Karnataka In For Heavy Rains This Week

Despite IMD’s prediction of a comparatively dryer day, Delhi-NCR on Monday woke up to drizzles. Several areas in the national capital witnessed scattered rains as dark clouds hovered over the city sky.

Delhi settled for a minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, some four notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 60 per cent while the maximum temperature remained around 37 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

However, the weather department has predicted that the temperature is expected to rise gradually and may touch 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Due to the influence of Western Disturbance, Delhi has received 200 per cent more rainfall than normal during the last two weeks. Delhi has received 119 mm of rain from March 1 to May 31 this year. Normally 37.1 mm of rain is recorded during this period.

While Northern India has begun to experience a marginal rise in temperature after days of rains and thunderstorms, southern India is predicted to witness a fresh spell of rain in the coming days.

Heavy rain is predicted in Karnataka’s capital city and other areas of the state during the next five days. The latest weather forecast published by the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicts thundershowers and mild to moderate rain in the city until May 13.

Notably, Karnataka is scheduled to go to polls on May 10 for the assembly elections. The rains might affect the voting percentage in the state.

Rain has lashed Bengaluru since May 1. In actuality, 40 mm of rain poured on May 5th, with just light rain falling in the previous 24 hours.

