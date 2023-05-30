Thunderstorm with Rain in Delhi Likely Today, Minimum Temp 20.7 Deg C

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, even as the weather office has forecast thunderstorm with rain later in the day.

The city recorded 1 mm of rainfall during 8.30 am on Monday and 8:30 am on Tuesday.

On Monday, the maximum temperature had settled at 35 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

The city registered a relative humidity of 77 per cent in the morning.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said, and forecast thunderstorm with rain later in the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.