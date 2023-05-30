Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
Thunderstorm with Rain in Delhi Likely Today, Minimum Temp 20.7 Deg C

Delhi recorded 1 mm of rainfall during 8.30 am on Monday and 8:30 am on Tuesday

PTI

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:52 IST

New Delhi, India

On Monday, the maximum temperature had settled at 35 degrees Celsius in Delhi, five notches below normal (Photo: IANS)
Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, even as the weather office has forecast thunderstorm with rain later in the day.

The city recorded 1 mm of rainfall during 8.30 am on Monday and 8:30 am on Tuesday.

On Monday, the maximum temperature had settled at 35 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

The city registered a relative humidity of 77 per cent in the morning.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said, and forecast thunderstorm with rain later in the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

    • The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the ’moderate’ category with a reading of 114 at 9 am.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ’good’, 51 and 100 ’satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ’moderate’, 201 and 300 ’poor’, 301 and 400 ’very poor’, and 401 and 500 ’severe’.

    first published: May 30, 2023, 10:52 IST
    last updated: May 30, 2023, 10:52 IST
