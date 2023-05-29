Intermittent Rain Likely in Delhi Over Next 4-5 Days, Mumbai to Get Hotter; Showers Dampen IPL Final

Delhi-NCR woke up to a pleasant morning after late-night rainfall in several parts that brought mercury down, with more showers predicted for the national capital and adjoining areas over the next four-five days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Sunday night predicted rain along with dust storms to hit parts of Delhi-NCR over the course of 24 hours.

In a tweet at 2:30 AM on Monday, IMD predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 km/h over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad) Haryana’s Jind, Gohana, Sonipat, Rohtak, and Kharkhoda and UP’s Baghpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Gabhana over the next two hours.

Delhi Weather Forecast Today

Delhi on Sunday recorded the maximum temperature at 35.7 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average, IMD said. Delhiites on Sunday too woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 23.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, as per IMD figures.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies on Monday with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds with a speed ranging between 30 and 40 kmph towards the evening and night at a few places.

Not just Monday, partly cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall are predicted to keep temperatures in check in Delhi and keep heatwave conditions away for next five to six days, as per IMD estimates.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

May, which is normally the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, has recorded below-normal temperatures and excess rain this time.

Rain in These States Likely Today:

Meanwhile, as per a tweet at 7:26 am by IMD, latest satellite imagery showed possibility of light to moderate spells of rain accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds activity in parts of some states over the next few hours.

As per the IMD satellite imagery, light to moderate spells of rain accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds are expected over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next 3-4 hours.

Mumbai to Get Hotter?

According to IMD, temperatures in Marathwada are likely to rise to 42 degrees Celsius in many districts between May 29 and May 31. Areas under Vidarbha are expected to witness hot and dry weather with maximum temperatures in the range of 42 degrees Celsius to 44 degrees Celsius, a report by mid-day.com said.

Despite pre-monsoon showers expected to hit parts of Maharashtra, some areas, including Mumbai, are likely to witness hot weather for a few more days.

“Mumbai and adjoining areas will witness dry and humid weather from May 29 to June 1. It will increase slightly in the daytime. There is a forecast of thunderstorms accompanied by light rain and gusty winds [30-40kmph] at isolated places for districts including Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad, etc. on May 29 and May 30," mid-day.com quoted an IMD official as saying.

IPL Final Moves to Reserve Day Due to Heavy Rain

Heavy rainfall dampened the final of the Indian Premier League 2023 that was scheduled to start at 7:30 pm on Sunday but moved to the reserved day as showers did not stop, not allowing the start of the summit showdown in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The announcement was made at 10:55 pm local time.

The title clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, thus, will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. The announcement was made at 10:55 pm on Sunday after hours of wait for the rain to stop. It, however, only kept getting worse for the fans who had turned up to pack the house.

It began raining in the evening half an hour before the toss time around 6:30 pm local time and did not stop for longer durations at least for the next two-and-a-half hours. The rain, however, did stop after 9:00 pm local time and the covers were taken off, with two super sopper already in action from around 8:30 pm.

As per the rules, the IPL final will have a reserve day Monday in this year’s case in case the match is not able to start by 12:06am cut-off time, in which case there will be a five-overs per-side contest.

There are no such predictions of rain in Ahmedabad on Monday, giving a green signal to a full possibility of a 20-20 over match.