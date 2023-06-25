Rain Updates: Delhi Cools Down, Mumbai Waterlogged; Woman Swept Away With Car in Haryana's Panchkula

Delhi-NCR weather turned pleasant on Sunday morning as monsoon’s arrival brought overnight rainfall for the national capital and adjoining areas. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today that Southwest Monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi.

Waterlogging, traffic snarls and other rain-related mishaps and woes, meanwhile, have hit Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra that have been receiving heavy downpour due to the advancement of monsoon.

While monsoon had a slow start, it has now made swift progress and covered entire Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana, and now Delhi as well, as per IMD.

-Woman Dies of Electrocution in Delhi

A woman died of electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station after she touched an electric pole at a waterlogged area on Sunday morning.

The incident is said to have taken place at the Paharganj side entry, near the taxi stand, at the New Delhi Railway Station. An unnoticed naked wire at the waterlogged area led to the mishap.

The victim, identified as Sakshi Ahuja, had reached the railway station at around 5 AM to catch a train. She was accompanied by two more women and three kids. READ MORE HERE

-ON VIDEO | Car Washed Away in Haryana’s Panchkula

A car was washed away in Panchkula, Haryana, today amid heavy rainfall. News18 has learnt that a woman was swept away along with car .She has been rescued and has been sent to hospital in Panchkula.

Unconfirmed reports said the woman had come to immerse something in the river and had parked the car on the bank when the flow increased suddenly, taking her along with the car. Dramatic visuals of the incident have surfaced.

-Southwest Monsoon Active Now, Entire Maharashtra, Delhi Covered

IMD DG Mrityunjay Mohapatra said Southwest Monsoon is active now and has covered entire Maharashtra, including Mumbai. Monsoon has also arrived in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu, Mohapatra said, adding that it will move forward in the next two days and will cover other parts also.

Mohapatra added that rain will continue in Delhi for the next two days. “Maximum rainfall of 18 cm was recorded in Mumbai region and even today there may be heavy to very heavy rainfall. Monsoon is active in Central India," Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

-House Collapses in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar East, Some Residents Stranded

A portion of a ground-plus-three storey house collapsed in Rajawadi colony of Mumbai’s Ghatkopar East today morning. No injuries were reported at the time of writing this report.

The building collapse incident took place at around 9:30 am today morning. Some portion of the building collapsed. Some residents are stranded in the building and a rescue operation is in progress, an official update said.

Two people have so far been rescued using angus ladder, while three people are still stranded on the first floor of the building, an official said.

-Waterlogging in Gurugram

Even as rain brought the much needed relief for Delhi and adjoining areas, reports of waterlogging in Gurugram came in after the overnight downpour.

Severe waterlogging has been in many areas including Narsinghpur, Rajeev Chowk, Sector 31 located on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Gurgaon. IMD has said that rain is likely to continue in Gurugram for the next two days.

-Mumbai Latest Weather Info

Moderate to intense spells of rain is very likely to occur at Sindhudurg, Palghar, Mumbai, Thane over the next three-four hours, IMD has said.

A day after waterlogging in subways of Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde was on a round to take of stock of the situation in the city after heavy rain. CM Shinde said, “Today I am here at Milan Subway and yesterday it rained about 70 mm within an hour but traffic movement has not stopped as a water storage tank has been built. Floodgate has also been installed here. I have directed the department to ensure that people do not face any problems during rain".

-Mumbai Receives Heavy Rain, 2 Drown in Drain; Yellow Alert for Today

Heavy rainfall hit parts of Mumbai on Saturday, leading to traffic snarls, incidents of trees falling, short circuits and also the death of two persons who were washed away in a drain.

Mumbai suburbs recorded 162 mm of rain till 6.15 am on June 25. Mumbai city recorded 80.5 mm of rain till 6.15 am. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri and a Yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg for today.

The two deaths took place in Govandi in the afternoon and the bodies were fished out by fire brigade and police personnel later, an official said.

According to officials, Chembur received 80.04 millimetres of rain through the day, while the figure was 79.76 mm for Vikhroli, 61.98 for Sion, 61.68 for Ghatkopar and 61.25 for Matunga. In a statement issued in the evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 11 trees have fallen due to the rains, while seven incidents of short circuit have been reported till 8pm.

It said the eastern suburbs of the metropolis received 69.86 mm rain, while it was 73.57 mm for the western suburbs. Traffic was diverted to SV Road after Andheri subway got flooded, while movement of vehicles was slow on BD Road, in the vicinity of Mahalaxmi Temple and areas like Asalpha, Sakinaka junction, and Gaffar Khan Road Near Worli Sealink.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Kurla, Santacruz and SV road, while waterlogging was reported from Dadar TT, Sion Road, Tilak Nagar and Dahisar subway.

Many people took to Twitter to share visuals of the situation. Some asked traffic police for updates, while some of them mentioned about traffic snarls at some areas like Ghatkopar, Link Road from Bangur Nagar in Goregaon to Mith Chowki in Malad as well as Pantnagar.

-Delayed Monsoon in Central India

Normally, monsoon reaches Kerala by June 1, Mumbai by June 11, and the national capital by June 27. This time, even though significant portion of North India has been covered, monsoon is running slightly delayed for a considerable part of central India, where a significant number of farmers heavily rely on it.

DS Pai attributed Cyclone Biparjoy to the impact on monsoon’s progress over southern India and the adjoining western and central parts of the country.

He said, “Since the system absorbed most of the moisture, the monsoon’s progress along the west coast was slow." However, the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon, responsible for bringing rains to northeast and east India, remained stronger between June 11 and June 23.

Pai attributed this to a low-pressure system that formed over the Bay of Bengal in mid-June and the remnants of cyclone Biparjoy, which aided the monsoon’s advancement over east India.

Pai noted that the Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon is now gaining strength with a low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal.

-Isolated Heavy Rainfall In These Regions for Next 5 Days: IMD

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over East Central and parts of Northwest India, including Delhi, over the next five days, the IMD said on Saturday.

As per IMD forecast,

-Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over the western Himalayan region during June 24-28, and over the plains of northwest India (except west Rajasthan) during June 25-28.

-Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand on June 25.

-Isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during June 24-28.