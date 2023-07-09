Delhi Rains: Shah Speaks to LG After Record-breaking Rainfall in 24 Hours, Schools Shut Tomorrow

As rains continue to lash Delhi on Sunday, logged its highest July day showers in over 40 years in the last 24 hours, bringing waterlogging, traffic snarls for the residents and commuters.

Due to the ongoing situation, all schools in the national capital will remain closed on Monday (July 10), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

“In view of the torrential rains in the last two days and keeping in mind the warnings of the meteorological department, all schools will remain closed on Monday," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kejriwal also reacted to the rain spell that the city was under saying that “people were very upset due to water logging," and that all departments have been instructed to take stock of the situation on ground.

Advertisement

Delhi, with 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, has recorded the highest rainfall on a July day since 1982 and third highest since 1958. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday’s was the season’s first heavy spell of rain, adding that a ‘yellow alert’ is in place for Sunday.

Delhi’s Education Minister Atishi Marlena, also said that since rainfall like this hasn’t happened in the last few years, Delhi’s drainage system is not used to it. “We are preparing to enhance our capacity," she said.

Rain News LIVE Updates

Meteorologists attributed the heavy downpour in Delhi, its adjoining areas and other parts of Northwest India to an “interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds".

Advertisement

Here Are The Top 5 July Rain Records of Delhi:

It has been pouring in Delhi since Saturday, throwing life out of gear in several parts of the city and its nearby areas like Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad due to rain-related woes.

Advertisement

Social media has been flooded with visuals of knee-deep water and waterlogging at several places of Delhi after the incessant showers that even led to the death of one person in Karol Bagh and 15 house-collapse incidents.

According to data, the highest amount of 24-hour rainfall in Delhi in July took place on July 21, 1958, when 266.2 mm was recorded.

The heavy rainfall on Saturday submerged parks, underpasses, markets and even hospital premises, and led to major snarls on roads.