Delhi Rains: Road Cave-in Near India Gate, Yamuna Bridge Closed | Avoid These Routes

With incessant rainfalls lashing Delhi for the past few days, many areas in the national capital are witnessing waterlogging, due to which commuters have to battle traffic snarls. Delhi has been receiving unprecedented torrential rains since Sunday, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting moderate rainfall for Tuesday.

To help commuters navigate through waterlogged roads and battle traffic snarls, Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory informing residents about the roads that should be avoided.

As per the advisory, the movement of traffic will remain restricted at the Pragati Maidan tunnel, which is temporarily closed due to the occurrence of significant waterlogging. Police asked commuters to take other alternative routes.

“Traffic is affected on C- Hexagon India gate due to a road cave-in near Shershah road cut. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," it added.

Iron bridge pusta road Gandhi Nagar is closed for traffic movement till further orders due to the dangerous level of water in the Yamuna River.

Further, police said that traffic is also heavy on Old Delhi Gurugram road in the carriageway from Samalkha towards Kapashera due to the breakdown of a bus near Samalka bus stop.