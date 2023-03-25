Delhi Receives Highest Single-day Rain in March in 3 Years, Says IMD

Delhi recorded the highest rainfall in a day in March in the last three years on Saturday, with 12 mm in a 24-hour period on Saturday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi’s primary weather station, the Safdarjung observatory, recorded 12 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Friday and 8:30 am on Saturday, as heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the IMD further said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 85 per cent at 8:30 am, it added.

Partly cloudy skies have been forecast during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

At 9 am, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the “moderate" category at 102.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 ‘"severe".

