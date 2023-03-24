Delhi Receives Light Rain, Bringing Temperatures Down; Cloudy Skies Predicted on Saturday

The India Meteorological Department has predicted partly clouds for Saturday, after the city received light rainfall on Friday.

The rain showers brought the capital’s mercury down, keeping the weather pleasant throughout the day.

IMD said that Delhi received 0.6 mm of rainfall as the humidity oscillated between 92 per cent and 50 per cent.

Delhi’s temperature decreased to one notch below normal at 30.2 degrees Celsius.

Laxmi Nagar, ITO, Mandi House, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar and north Delhi received light rain.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 30 and 16 degree Celsius respectively," an IMD official said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6.30 pm on Friday stood at 151, which falls in the moderate category.

The weather department had on Thursday issued a yellow alert and predicted light rains and gusty winds in Delhi.

On Tuesday, the weather department had already predicted that parts of Northwest India will experience a fresh spell of rainfall and hail storms between March 23 and 25.

The MET department predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms over the western Himalayan region, as well as Punjab, Haryana, parts of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday.

Coming down to the South, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala will experience scattered rainfall during the same days. Central India will see a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2 to 3 degrees in the next two days, IMD said.

With agency inputs

