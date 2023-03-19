Delhi Records 15.4 Degrees Min Temp; Light Rain Predicted

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity was recorded to be 94 per cent, they said.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 27 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 18.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, while the maximum temperature was recorded to be 25.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average. PTI AMP VN VN

