Delhi Records 1,757 New Covid-19 Cases, Six Deaths; Positivity Rate 28.63%

Delhi Records 1,757 New Covid-19 Cases, Six Deaths; Positivity Rate 28.63%

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,578 in Delhi

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 23:24 IST

Delhi, India

Out of 7,967 beds, 377 are occupied in Delhi. (Representational Image/Reuters)
Out of 7,967 beds, 377 are occupied in Delhi. (Representational Image/Reuters)

Delhi logged six deaths along with 1,757 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 28.63 per cent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,578 in Delhi. Out of 7,967 beds, 377 are occupied.

The national capital recorded 1,537 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 19, 2023, 23:24 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 23:24 IST
