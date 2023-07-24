Delhi Records Maximum Temperature of 38.2 Deg C

Humid weather conditions prevailed in Delhi on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 38.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

The humidity levels oscillated between 54 per cent and 84 per cent and the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, according to the weather office.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers.