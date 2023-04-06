Home » India » Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 17.2 Deg C; Light Rain Expected

Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 17.2 Deg C; Light Rain Expected

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 148 which is in the moderate category

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 12:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Generally cloudy skies and light rain is expected during the day (Photo: PTI)
Generally cloudy skies and light rain is expected during the day (Photo: PTI)

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.  The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 57 per cent.

Generally cloudy skies and light rain is expected during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 148 which is in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 06, 2023, 12:07 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 12:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor To Mrunal Thakur: Bollywood Divas Raise Temperatures In Stylish Bikinis, See Their Sizzling Sexy Pictures

+7PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor's Airport Looks: The Diva Turns Heads In Comfortable Athleisure Sets, Chic Floral Shirts, Pretty Kurtas; See Pics