Trends :Kerala Boat TragedyCovidCyclone MochaManipur ViolenceDelhi Weather
Home » India » Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 21.4 Deg C, Light Rain Likely at Few Places

Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 21.4 Deg C, Light Rain Likely at Few Places

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with very light rain and drizzle at a few places during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 11:02 IST

New Delhi, India

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 35.1 degrees Celsius. (Representational Image/PTI)
On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 35.1 degrees Celsius. (Representational Image/PTI)

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 21.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 60%, the IMD said.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies with very light rain and drizzle at a few places during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 35.1 degrees Celsius.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: May 07, 2023, 11:02 IST
last updated: May 07, 2023, 11:02 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora Among Guests At Karan Johar's House Party, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mouni Roy Add Glam Quotient At Party, Check Out The Stunning Pics