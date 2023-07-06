Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Delhi Residents to Battle Traffic Woes From Akshardham Towards Noida for 5 Days | Here's Why

Delhi Residents to Battle Traffic Woes From Akshardham Towards Noida for 5 Days | Here's Why

Rainfall and waterlogging made the vehicular traffic worse on this stretch leading to hour long traffic jams.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 19:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Commuters travelling from Noida to Delhi reportedly took nearly two hours to reach. (PTI file photo)
Commuters travelling from Noida to Delhi reportedly took nearly two hours to reach. (PTI file photo)

Traffic will remain affected on the flyover from Akshardham towards Uttar Pradesh’s Noida for the next five days due to ongoing repair work at Noida Gate.

Issuing an advisory, the Delhi traffic police said, “traffic will remain heavy in the carriageway from Akshardham towards Noida (UP Link Road) for approx. 5 days due to ongoing repairing work of NOIDA Gate, Near Chilla Border. "

The police advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Advertisement

Rainfall and waterlogging made the vehicular traffic worse on this stretch leading to hour long traffic jams.

Commuters travelling from Noida to Delhi reportedly took nearly two hours to reach.

Other traffic advisories 

Apart from this, traffic will also be restricted from “Anaj Mandi, Najafgarh towards Sainik Enclave," for 15 days due to ongoing sewer work being carried out.

“Traffic is affected on Sardar Patel Marg in the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan flyover towards 11 Murti due to breakdown of a bus near Maurya Hotel. Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic police said.

Delhi weather

Parts of Delhi experienced light to moderate rainfall, and the Meteorological office has predicted further showers in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts cloudy weather and intermittent showers for the next five to six days, with maximum temperatures ranging between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • A yellow alert was issued on Wednesday, cautioning about the possibility of showers causing flooding in low-lying areas and disruptions in traffic on major roads.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 06, 2023, 16:33 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 19:16 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App