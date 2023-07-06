Delhi Residents to Battle Traffic Woes From Akshardham Towards Noida for 5 Days | Here's Why

Traffic will remain affected on the flyover from Akshardham towards Uttar Pradesh’s Noida for the next five days due to ongoing repair work at Noida Gate.

Issuing an advisory, the Delhi traffic police said, “traffic will remain heavy in the carriageway from Akshardham towards Noida (UP Link Road) for approx. 5 days due to ongoing repairing work of NOIDA Gate, Near Chilla Border. "

The police advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Rainfall and waterlogging made the vehicular traffic worse on this stretch leading to hour long traffic jams.

Commuters travelling from Noida to Delhi reportedly took nearly two hours to reach.

Other traffic advisories

Apart from this, traffic will also be restricted from “Anaj Mandi, Najafgarh towards Sainik Enclave," for 15 days due to ongoing sewer work being carried out.

“Traffic is affected on Sardar Patel Marg in the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan flyover towards 11 Murti due to breakdown of a bus near Maurya Hotel. Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic police said.

Delhi weather

Parts of Delhi experienced light to moderate rainfall, and the Meteorological office has predicted further showers in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts cloudy weather and intermittent showers for the next five to six days, with maximum temperatures ranging between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.