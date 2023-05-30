Delhi: Restrictions on Ashram-DND Flyover Removed, Route Opened for Heavy Vehicles

The Ashram-DND flyover extension has now been opened for heavy vehicles after the low-hanging high-tension wires were lifted to a safe level, officials said on Monday.

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi said the successful lifting of these wires has allowed all vehicles to use the route without any restrictions.

"The movement of heavy vehicles on the Ashram DND flyover extension was restricted as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters in the vicinity of the high-tension wires. However, with the assistance of the concerned department, the PWD has successfully lifted the wires, allowing all vehicles to use this crucial route without any restrictions," Atishi said.

Earlier, heavy vehicles were restricted from using the flyover resulting in longer travel times and congestion on alternate routes.

Now, with the removal of restrictions, the reduced travel time for both commercial and private vehicles will lead to improved efficiency and less congestion, the Delhi minister said.

The connection of the loop from Sarai Kale Khan to Lajpat Nagar is also expected to complete within five days, she said.

"This strategic infrastructure development will ensure better traffic management, resulting in a seamless and smooth travel experience for all Delhi commuters," Atishi added.