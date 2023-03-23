Delhi Riots: Court Charges Ex-AAP Leader Tahir Hussain,10 Others With Murder, Conspiracy

A Delhi court on Thursday charged former Aam Aadmi Party councilor Tahir Hussain and ten others in connection with the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing the case registered at the Dayalpur Police Station against 11 accused, including Hussain, on the complaint lodged by the officer’s father.

The charges have been under sections relating to conspiracy, rioting, murder, and promoting enmity between groups, according to news agency ANI.

“I find that accused persons namely Mohd Tahir Hussain, Haseen, Nazim, Kasim, Sameer Khan, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoib Alam and Muntajim are liable to be tried for an offence punishable under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) IPC read with sections 147 (rioting ) 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) and 153A (punishment for promoting enmity between groups on the ground of religion etc) and 302 (murder) of the IPC," the judge said.

Sharma’s body was recovered in a drain after the riots.

The court said, that Hussain acted in a manner that motivated the mobs. In its order, the court said that motive was causing damage to Hindus.

The 11 people have been charged under Sections 147, 148, 153A, 302, 365, 120B, 149, 188 and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

With PTI inputs

