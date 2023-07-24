Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionAnjuManipur NewsNoida Rains
Home » India » Delhi: Robber Leaves Behind Rs 500 On Finding Nothing Valuable At Elderly Couple's House

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 11:41 IST

New Delhi, India

In a bizarre incident, thieves, who came to rob an elderly couple in Delhi’s Rohini, reportedly left behind Rs 500 after they found nothing worth stealing in the house. The incident took place in Rohini’s Sector 8 area on the intervening night of July 20-21, police said on Monday.

According to police, in his complaint, the 80-year-old retired engineer M Ramakrishna said that on the evening of July 19, he along with his wife went to visit their son, who lives in Gurugram.

“On the morning of July 21, he received a call from his neighbour informing him about a theft at his home. Upon receiving the information, he immediately rushed to his home, where he found the lock of the main gate broken. When he went inside, he learned that thieves could not steal anything," police said.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are searching to nab the thieves

    • “Further investigations have begun," police said.

    (With inputs from ANI)

    first published: July 24, 2023, 11:39 IST
    last updated: July 24, 2023, 11:41 IST
