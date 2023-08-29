Trends :Jawan Music LaunchPakistan vs NepalDavid WarnerNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » Delhi School Teacher Booked for Making Derogatory Remarks in Class

Delhi School Teacher Booked for Making Derogatory Remarks in Class

"The incident took place last week. We received a complaint and registered a case against the teacher. The investigation into the matter is underway," a senior police officer said

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 08:34 IST

New Delhi, India

They said the remarks were made last week (Representative Image)
They said the remarks were made last week (Representative Image)

A teacher has been booked for allegedly making pejorative remarks against a particular community in the classroom in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar, police said on Monday.

They said the remarks were made last week.

“The incident took place last week. We received a complaint and registered a case against the teacher. The investigation into the matter is underway," a senior police officer said.

Reacting to the matter, Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai said a teacher’s responsibility is to give good education to kids.

“This is absolutely wrong. The responsibility of a teacher is to give good education to the children. The teacher should not pass derogatory comments against any religious or holy place. Such people should be arrested," he said.

This comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar where a viral video showed a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community and also passing objectionable remarks against the community.

    • The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked on the complaint of the boy’s family under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) — both non-cognisable offences.

    Such offences are bailable and do not lead to immediate arrest, and require a warrant.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 29, 2023, 08:34 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 08:34 IST
