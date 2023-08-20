Delhi: Security Guard Thrashed by Drunk Man Over Parking Dispute in Dwarka Housing Society

A security guard was allegedly beaten by a 28-year-old inebriated man over a parking dispute in Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Sunday.

The Dwarka South police station received a PCR call at 12.04 am regarding a quarrel at Manglik Apartment in Dwarka sector 6. The guard, Sadashiv Jha, was allegedly beaten by a person named Sahil over a parking issue. The guard sustained an injury over his left eyebrow, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

According to the doctor who conducted the medical examination, the nature of injury was simple and blunt, police said. A Medical examination of the accused was also conducted and Sahil was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The statement of the guard has been recorded and a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.