Delhi Sees 405 New Covid Cases, 3 Deaths

Delhi reported 405 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 11.2 per cent, and three Covid-related deaths on Sunday, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, the national capital’s caseload climbed to 20,38,722 and the death toll rose to 26,630, the health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases emerged from 3,617 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 564 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.93 per cent and one Covid-related fatality.

The health department did not issue a bulletin on Friday.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the city logged 865 cases with a positivity rate of 16.90 per cent and seven deaths.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 3,031. Of these, 2,385 patients are in home isolation, Sunday’s bulletin stated.

Only 246 of the 7,970 COVID-19 beds in the national capital are occupied at present, the data showed.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

Read all the Latest India News here