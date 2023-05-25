Delhi's Serial Killer, Who Raped and Murdered Over 30 Children, Sentenced to Life

Rohini Court in the national capital has sentenced Ravindra Kumar, Delhi’s psychopath killer, to life. He is accused of murdering and raping minor girls.

Though he has allegedly killed and raped over 30 minor girls, the court on Thursday convicted Kumar for kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of a six-year-old girl.

Ravinder Kumar, now 32-years-old, was arrested in 2015 on charges of raping and killing children. He had then told police that he had first committed the crime at the age of nineteen.

According to police, Kumar allegedly targeted around 30 children between 2008 and 2015. The youngest child was just two years old and the oldest, 12 years. A leading national daily stated that he would walk up to 40km a day hunting for his target — a child he could sexually assault and then kill.

According to a report by Times of India, the serial rapist-murderer’s depredations began after he was psychologically affected watching two semi-porn horror movies on a CD player.

The report stated that as tired labourers returned in the evening and went to sleep in their jhuggis, Kumar would strike. The convict used to lure the children of the labourers with a Rs 10 currency note or sweets, between 8pm and midnight.

He would take them to an isolated building or an empty field and assault them. He killed most of the children for fear of being identified, the TOI report stated.