'Would Be Alive If...' Sakshi's Dad Reacts as Witnesses Hesitate to Come Forward in Shahbad Dairy Murder

The biggest loss for any parent is the loss of their child and that was very evident from the faces of the parents of 16-year-old Sakshi as they walked out of the mortuary after identifying the dead body of their daughter.

Sakshi was killed in the broad daylight on Sunday. According to the preliminary post-mortem report, the 16-year-old girl was stabbed at least 16 times and her head was smashed with a rock.

All this happened while people were watching the dastardly attack happen in front of their eyes. The entire incident was captured on CCTV and at least 13 people saw the attack happen and not one was able to gather the courage and intervene.

Speaking to News18, Sakshi’s father said that his daughter would have been alive if any one of the bystanders would have gathered the courage to go ahead and stop Sahil.

A report in Hindustan Times stated that hardly anyone wished to be identified as an eyewitness to this crime. “Shahbad Dairy’s goons are notorious across the city and we do not dare to encounter them," Sunita Mathur, a local, was quoted.

A resident whose son was allegedly captured in the CCTV footage, however, said that he should have tried to save the victim instead of watching helplessly. “My son was so frightened when he got back home, but any brave effort by him could saved the girl," Indra Dev said. The man spotted in the footage was called by the police for questioning.

Sakshi had just passed her class 10 exams and wanted to become a lawyer but her dreams were crushed by her alleged boyfriend.

In the investigation that has happened till now, it has been revealed that Sakshi and Sahil were in a relationship for the last eight months. Just a few days ago, Sahil suspected that Sakshi was talking to her ex-boyfriend Praveen and hence was enraged.

Sahil then confronted Sakshi on Saturday, leading to a massive fight. Sakshi threatened him to leave her alone or else she will go to the police. This agitated Sahil even more, and he decided to kill Sakshi.

After killing the 16-year-old, the accused claimed that he went to Rithala and threw the weapon used in the crime. He then decided to flee to Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. Sahil changed two buses to reach the house of his paternal aunt.

The 20-year-old accused was arrested from Bulandshahr and brought back to national capital. He was presented in front of the court on Tuesday. The police was granted two-day custody of Sahil.