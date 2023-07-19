Delhi Shop Offers Items Worth Rs 2,100 in Exchange for Rs 2,000 Note in Unique Scheme

A Delhi shop owner has come up with a unique scheme to help people use their Rs 2,000 notes for shopping instead of standing in long queues in banks to return the currency note. Customers can shop for things worth Rs 2,100 using a Rs 2,000 note at a cloth shop in the Rohini area of New Delhi.

To avail the scheme and avoid the hassle of going to the bank to return the Rs 2,000 currency note, people in large groups are gathering at the shop.