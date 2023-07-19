Trends :Raigad LandslideManipur Viral VideoAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » Delhi Shop Offers Items Worth Rs 2,100 in Exchange for Rs 2,000 Note in Unique Scheme

Delhi Shop Offers Items Worth Rs 2,100 in Exchange for Rs 2,000 Note in Unique Scheme

Reported By: Abhishek Tiwari

Edited By: Pragati Pal

Local18

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 23:33 IST

New Delhi, India

To avail the scheme and avoid the hassle of going to the bank to return the Rs 2,000 currency note, people in large groups are gathering at the shop.(Representational Image/PTI)

A Delhi shop owner has come up with a unique scheme to help people use their Rs 2,000 notes for shopping instead of standing in long queues in banks to return the currency note. Customers can shop for things worth Rs 2,100 using a Rs 2,000 note at a cloth shop in the Rohini area of New Delhi.

To avail the scheme and avoid the hassle of going to the bank to return the Rs 2,000 currency note, people in large groups are gathering at the shop.

    • The shop, Copy Gallery’s owner, Poppy told CNN-News18 that the scheme was introduced to help people avoid long queues at the banks. Once the offer was announced, customers in large numbers started visiting the shop.

    Copy Gallery is located at D-12 shop number-223 in Rohini Sector 7. This shop remains open seven days a week from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, during which the offer can be availed. The nearest metro station to the shop is Rohit West.

    first published: July 19, 2023, 23:32 IST
    last updated: July 19, 2023, 23:33 IST
