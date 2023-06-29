Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
At Delhi Park with Friend, 16-year-old Gangraped in Shahbad Dairy; Cops Probing if Teens Knew Accused

Shahbad Dairy Rape: The incident comes a month after sensational Shahbad Dairy murder when a man repeatedly stabbed and bludgeoned a 16-year-old girl to death in full public view.

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 11:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Shahbad Dairy Rape: Police is also trying to establish if the victim new the accused men.(Image: Shutterstock)
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped on the evening of June 27 in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Thursday. The victim was sitting with her friend in a park when three people came, took turns to rape her and fled the spot.

“On receiving the complaint, the police registered an FIR and arrested the three accused," an officer said, adding that the cops are also looking out for her friend. Police is also trying to establish if the victim new the accused men.

    • The incident comes a month after sensational Shahbad Dairy murder when a man repeatedly stabbed and bludgeoned a 16-year-old girl to death in full public view.

    The horrifying murder, that took place on May 28, was caught on a CCTV camera and the footage showed the man thrusting a knife into the girl no less than 20 times as scores of people passed by but none intervened to save her. She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, police had said.

    About the Author

    Sumedha KirtiSumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both a...Read More

    first published: June 29, 2023, 11:34 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 11:40 IST
