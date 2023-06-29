At Delhi Park with Friend, 16-year-old Gangraped in Shahbad Dairy; Cops Probing if Teens Knew Accused

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped on the evening of June 27 in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Thursday. The victim was sitting with her friend in a park when three people came, took turns to rape her and fled the spot.

“On receiving the complaint, the police registered an FIR and arrested the three accused," an officer said, adding that the cops are also looking out for her friend. Police is also trying to establish if the victim new the accused men.