Delhi Teacher Falls Out of Rickshaw Amid Mobile Snatching Bid in Saket

A woman teacher fell out of an auto rickshaw while allegedly trying to save her mobile from motorcycle-borne snatchers in south Delhi’s Saket on Friday. The woman suffered a fractured nose and other injuries.

The teacher, Yovika Chowdhary, is a resident of south Delhi’s Neb Sarai and works in Saket’s Gyan Bharti School. According to Hindustan Times report, the incident took place while she was returning back home from her school at around 3:15 pm.

She had taken an auto outside PVR Saket and moving along the area’s Khokha Market when two men riding a Honda Splendour bike moved towards her auto from behind and tried to snatch her iPhone 13, she had said in her complaint.

As the snatchers lunged out to snatch the phone from her when she was holding it really tight, Chowdhury fell out of auto-rickshaw. Subsequently, she suffered injuries to her nose and other parts of her body due to the fall. The snatchers, on the other hand, took her phone and fled the scene.

Chowdhury was rushed to a Max Saket hospital for treatment. According to her statement to the police, the snatchers looked like they were in their early 20s and were not wearing helmets.