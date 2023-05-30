Delhi Shahbad Dairy Murder Case: How One Phone Call To Father Landed Sahil in Police Net

A day after a teen was brutally murdered in New Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, police said the accused, Sahil, was apprehended after making a phone call to his father. The authorities provided details of his arrest, stating that Sahil went into hiding and turned off his phone after the incident.

Following the call made by Sahil to his father, the police initiated technical surveillance on him. “After the incident, Sahil fled and sought refuge with a relative in Bulandshahr. However, upon reaching there, he contacted his father, leading to his arrest through technical surveillance," revealed police sources to news agency ANI.

They further added that Sahil had switched off his mobile phone after committing the murder.

“Sahil turned off his mobile phone after the crime and then traveled by bus to his aunt’s house in Bulandshahr," stated police sources. According to the police, initial reports suggest that the girl’s head was attacked with a blunt object, resulting in a skull fracture.

“The minor girl was allegedly stabbed multiple times and her head was crushed with a boulder in the Shahbad Dairy area of New Delhi," police told news agency ANI.

Skull Crushed With Boulder

On Monday, the police disclosed that the preliminary post-mortem report revealed the minor girl’s skull was crushed with a boulder after being stabbed 16 times by Sahil in the Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday night.

However, the police are still awaiting the detailed post-mortem report.

According to the police, Sahil was in a relationship with the victim, but they had a dispute on Sunday night, which ultimately led to her murder. CCTV footage also captured the accused repeatedly stabbing the girl before striking her head with a boulder. Despite the presence of several locals, no one intervened in the incident.

The police filed an FIR under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station. Sources mentioned that the deceased had a tattoo on her hand indicating the name “Praveen."

Sahil & The Victim Were Friends For 3 Years

“Sahil and the deceased were friends for the past three years. The deceased wanted to end her relationship with Sahil, but he became angry about it. There was a previous altercation between them on Saturday, during which the deceased threatened to report Sahil to the police," stated sources.

Brutal Murder Caught on Cam

The police reported that the minor girl was allegedly stabbed multiple times and had her head crushed with a boulder by the perpetrator in the Shahbad Dairy area. CCTV footage surfaced showing the accused repeatedly stabbing the girl before striking her head with a boulder.

Although several locals were present at the scene, no one intervened.

(With inputs from ANI)