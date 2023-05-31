Delhi Murder: Victim's 'Ex-bf' Praveen, Friend Jhabru & Main Accused Sahil | Key Individuals in Shahbad Dairy Case

The brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl by a 20-year-old youth has sent shockwaves through Delhi. The gruesome incident was captured on camera, with police stating that the perpetrator allegedly stabbed the minor multiple times and crushed her head with a boulder in the Shahbad Dairy area.

Sources reveal that Sahil and the victim had been friends for three years, but the deceased had expressed her intention to end the relationship with Sahil. Unfortunately, the accused did not take it well.

Subsequently, Sahil was arrested for the heinous murder of the girl from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. It is worth noting that there are several individuals involved in this case, each contributing to the overall narrative.

Let’s Take a Look at All The People Directly or Indirectly Involved in The Case

Sakshi: The victim of the brutal murder, who knew the accused for three years and had planned to end their relationship, which triggered Sahil. According to the post-mortem report, her skull was crushed with a boulder after being stabbed 16 times by Sahil in the Shahbad Dairy area.

Sahil Sarfaraz: The accused, Sahil, was caught killing the minor, which got recorded on a CCTV. According to the police, the accused was in a relationship with the victim, but they had a dispute on Sunday night, which ultimately led to her murder. Sahil was arrested from hiding at a relative’s place in Bulandshahr.

Praveen: The victim’s ex boyfriend Praveen, suspected to be the former boyfriend of the 16-year-old girl, has come under scrutiny as a tattoo bearing his name was found on the victim’s hand. Sahil informed the police that the girl had been in contact with Praveen again and was attempting to reconcile with him. Praveen, hailing from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and estimated to be in his 20s, has been summoned to Delhi to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

Neetu: Sakshi was headed to her friend Neetu’s child’s birthday party when she was attacked by Sahil. Interestingly, Neetu, who happens to be Sakshi’s friend, has her husband currently incarcerated in Tihar jail. In the days leading up to Sakshi’s tragic demise, she had been residing at Neetu’s residence, making Neetu a significant witness to the events that unfolded between Sahil Khan and Sakshi.

Akash: Hours before the murder, Sahil was seen with his friend, Akash, at the crime scene. As a potential witness, this individual holds valuable information that could be vital for the investigation.

Jhabru: Jhabru is another friend of Sahil Khan. He lives in the same area as Sahil and Sakshi. Sakshi was close to Jhabru, and Jhabru had reportedly warned Sahil not to harass Sakshi. Jhabru’s testimony could be crucial in the case against Sahil. If Jhabru can corroborate Sakshi’s claims that Sahil was harassing her, it would strengthen the case against Sahil and make it more likely that he will be convicted of murder.