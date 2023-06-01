Delhi Murder: Sahil's Police Remand Extended, Psychoanalysis Test on Cards; New Video Emerges

From planning to take psychoanalysis tests to the recreation of the event, the Delhi Police has taken a few routine steps to ensure more evidence is found against Sahil in order to make the foundation of the case stronger. The 20-year-old accused had brutally murdered his 16-year-old girlfriend on May 28 in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. Police sources confirmed the 20-year-old has so far shown no remorse in the killing of the girl.

Let’s Look At Some of the Updates in The Case:

Sahil’s Custody Extended

Delhi Police has managed to get 2 days of additional custody of accused Sahil Khan. Cops have planned to carry out a psychoanalysis analysis test of the accused in the case.

Victim Seen Crossing a Bridge Moment Before Being Attacked

Murder Poses Deeper Questions to Society and Country, Says Atishi

The murder of a teenage girl in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area has posed deeper questions to the society and the country about where they went wrong, Women and Child Development minister Atishi said on Wednesday.

Unveiling the fourth issue of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights’ (DCPCR) “Children’s First Journal on Children’s Lives", Atishi said the journal is a reminder to create an equal, just and happier place for children. “The recent murder of a teenage girl in Delhi has left society and the country with deeper questions about where they went wrong. The DCPCR journal reminds us of creating a planet that is equal, just and happier for children," she said.

Accused Killed 16-yr-old Girl Over ‘Indifferent Attitude Towards Him’, Say Police

Sahil Khan, who stabbed a 16-year-old girl to death in full public view on May 28, showed no remorse during interrogation and told police that he was angered by the indifferent attitude of his teen “girlfriend" towards him, in front of her friends. The 20-year-old AC technician, who was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, is likely to undergo a psychoanalysis test as per police sources.

Footage captured by CCTV cameras in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad dairy area show that Sahil stabbed Sakshi 22 times and then bashed her head in with a rock. She was found to have 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed.

‘FORMER BOYFRIEND’ PRAVEEN ASKED TO JOIN INVESTIGATION

Police said Praveen, who is also in his 20s, is in UP’s Jaunpur and was asked to come to Delhi to join the investigation. Sahil was produced at a Delhi court, which sent him in police remand for two days.

Police are also checking Sahil’s mobile phone and social media accounts to know whether he was in touch with other girls. None of the bystanders made a PCR call and it was a police informer who sent out an alert about the incident following which a team rushed to the spot around 9.30 pm after a 25-minute delay, an official said.

NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR SCHEDULED CASTES SEEKS REPORT FROM DELHI GOVT, POLICE

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sought a report from the Delhi government and the city police over the minor girl’s killing. The panel — in its letter to the Delhi chief secretary, secretary of the department for the welfare of SC/ST/OBC, Delhi government, city police chief, his deputy and the district magistrate — sought a detailed report on the matter from them while saying it had taken suo motu cognizance of the incident based on newspaper reports.

“Whereas suo motu cognizance has been taken by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes on a news item published in a daily newspaper on 29.05.2023… the commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India. You are hereby requested to submit an action-taken report within three days of receipt of this notice," it said.

Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Says Murder a Case of ‘Love Jihad’

Bageshwar Dham chief and controversial preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Tuesday termed the brutal killing a 16-year-old girl in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy as a case of “love jihad". “The whole world witnessed a live jihad incident involving a girl. Now, it is imperative for all of us to unite and establish a Hindu Rashtra. Despite concerns that my statement might incite riots, I will persist in advocating for Sanatan Dharma."

“Love jihad" is a term frequently employed by right-wing activists to allege a strategy in which Muslim men purportedly entice Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.