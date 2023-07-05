Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Shots Fired In Tis Hazari Court After Argument Among Lawyers Over Parking, Chamber | WATCH

Shots Fired In Tis Hazari Court After Argument Among Lawyers Over Parking, Chamber | WATCH

The lawyer who opened fire at the court has been identified as Manish Sharma, senior vice president of Tis Hazari court.

Advertisement

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 17:25 IST

New Delhi, India

The incident is said to have taken place due to an argument among lawyers over some issue. (Photo: Screen grab from video of incident)
The incident is said to have taken place due to an argument among lawyers over some issue. (Photo: Screen grab from video of incident)

Advertisement

Lawyers indiscriminately fired in the west wing of Tis Hazari court in Delhi after a brawl over parking and chamber. The incident was followed by a major clash among the lawyers.

The lawyer who opened fire at the court has been identified as Manish Sharma, senior vice president of Tis Hazari court. It is learnt that Manish Sharma had an argument with his secretary Atul Sharma over the chamber and parking which led to this incident.

Advertisement

The Bar Council of Delhi Chairman, KK Manan, condemns the incident of firing at Tis Hazari Court premises. He said: “Detailed inquiry into the matter will be undertaken. It will be inquired if the weapons were licensed or not. Even if the weapons were licensed, no lawyer or anyone else can use them like this inside or around court premises."

Later, the Bar Council of Delhi suspended the licence of lawyer Manish Sharma following the Tis Hazari firing incident on Wednesday.

Meanwhile,  Joint CP-Central Range Parmasitya said that an investigation will be conducted from all angles adding no detention has been made so far.

“An investigation will be conducted from all angles. We will probe how the arms were carried inside. No person detained till now," he said.

In a previous incident, at least two people, including a woman, were injured after shots were fired at Delhi’s Saket court. A team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested the accused who opened fire in Saket court premises today,  according to an ANI. 

A rather peculiar angle to the firing case came to the fore, as Delhi Police revealed that the woman who was shot, was involved in numerous fraud cases in the past. The shooter, Rajendra Jha, was an advocate in Saket court and was in his uniform at the time of the incident.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Abhro BanerjeeCovering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it ...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 05, 2023, 14:09 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 17:25 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App