Shots Fired In Tis Hazari Court After Argument Among Lawyers Over Parking, Chamber | WATCH

Lawyers indiscriminately fired in the west wing of Tis Hazari court in Delhi after a brawl over parking and chamber. The incident was followed by a major clash among the lawyers.

The lawyer who opened fire at the court has been identified as Manish Sharma, senior vice president of Tis Hazari court. It is learnt that Manish Sharma had an argument with his secretary Atul Sharma over the chamber and parking which led to this incident.

The Bar Council of Delhi Chairman, KK Manan, condemns the incident of firing at Tis Hazari Court premises. He said: “Detailed inquiry into the matter will be undertaken. It will be inquired if the weapons were licensed or not. Even if the weapons were licensed, no lawyer or anyone else can use them like this inside or around court premises."

Later, the Bar Council of Delhi suspended the licence of lawyer Manish Sharma following the Tis Hazari firing incident on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Joint CP-Central Range Parmasitya said that an investigation will be conducted from all angles adding no detention has been made so far.

“An investigation will be conducted from all angles. We will probe how the arms were carried inside. No person detained till now," he said.

In a previous incident, at least two people, including a woman, were injured after shots were fired at Delhi’s Saket court. A team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested the accused who opened fire in Saket court premises today, according to an ANI.