Delhi Traffic Cops Warned For Targeting High-end Vehicles, Extorting Drivers For Money

The Delhi Traffic Police has warned its officers for specifically targeting high-end and luxurious cars by allegedly “extorting" their drives and levying “bogus fines" on pretext of traffic violations.

In an internal communication, the police assured strict action against those officers who indulged in such activities.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said that they have found out traffic police personnel are putting pressures on the drives and taking Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 as fines, The Indian Express reported.

Yadav said that this is “illegal" and is such activities continue, the traffic inspector of the area will be held responsible and the DCP and ACP will also have to give an explanation on their behalf.

For this, the Delhi Police conducted checks around the city, and discovered that some officers were taking “bogus fines" from drivers of luxurious cars and vehicles who were not from Delhi, senior officers told IE.