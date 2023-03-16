Delhi Traffic: Key Areas Like Nehru Place & Dhaula Kuan Face Massive Jam for 4th Day; Check Alternate Routes

Commuters in the key stretches of Delhi’s southern parts faced traffic snarls for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday due to the closure of the Chirag Delhi flyover, that took place on Sunday. According to reports, repair and construction works led to traffic in areas like Dhaula Kuan, and Nehru Place towards Rajokari.

According to the most recent update shared by the Delhi traffic police, commuters are advised to use public transportation at large to travel between Delhi and Gurugram as there are diversions at NH-48.

Advertisement

The Chirag Delhi flyover was closed from Sunday for 50 days, while a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari was closed from Tuesday for 90 days. Apart from that, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari was closed from Tuesday for 90 days.

Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform commuters about the traffic being slow on the carriageway from Nehru Place towards IIT Flyover due to diversions along Chirag Delhi Flyover.

Sunil Kumar Saxena, a resident of Noida, said, “There was heavy traffic on the road leading towards Chirag Delhi which is usual nowadays. However, the situation gets worse during peak hours. Not taking this route would be a better option for us." According to PTI, the police also said that traffic movement was affected in the carriageway from Eidgah towards Ram Kumar Marg T point due to the breakdown of a bus at Rani Jhansi Road and asked the commuters to avoid the stretch.

Advertisement

Several commuters also shared updates on the traffic situation on Twitter.

On Tuesday, PWD Minister Atishi directed officials to complete the maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover within a month as against 50 days. She held a meeting with senior PWD officials to resolve the issue on a priority basis.

Read all the Latest India News here