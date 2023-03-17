Long Traffic Snarls Due to Repair Works at Chirag Delhi Flyover, NH-48 | Check Alternative Routes

The Ashram flyover extension has made commuting between Delhi and Noida hassle-free. However, commuters are now facing long traffic snarls from South and South-west Delhi to Gurugram after the Chirag Delhi flyover and a 500-metre section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) — between Rangpuri and Rajokri — were shut down for repairs.

The Delhi Traffic Police has been regularly updating commuters about traffic movement along the routes on its official Twitter handle.

A senior traffic police official said, “We have deployed extra personnel along the closed routes and those on the ground are trying their best to ensure smooth flow.

The 500-meter stretch of NH-48 has been shut to facilitate the construction of a flyover and two underpasses. The projects will connect south Delhi with Dwarka. One of the underpasses will connect the Dwarka expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, while the other will connect the Dwarka link road with NH-48. The flyover will pass above these underpasses, connecting points near the CNG pump and near the Shiv Murti, according to reports.

Traffic near the Shiv Murti intersection has been diverted from the main highway to newly constructed slip roads.

Alternate Routes

Commuters going towards or coming from Gurugram/Jaipur may use Mehrauli- Gurugram Road.

Commuters going towards Dwarka, Kapashera & Najafgarh may travel via Palam Road from the Gurugram Road flyover. Commuters coming from Gurugram, Kapashera & Dwarka towards Dhaula Kuan, Vasant Vihar may take Dwarka Flyover Road No. 201.

Pragya Tiwari, who travels to Delhi for work from her home in Gurugram, has been witnessing heavy traffic on NH-8.

“Since the carriageway between Rangpuri and Rajokari has been closed, commuters who usually took that particular route are being diverted to other routes. They are now adding to the traffic woes (on our usual routes)," she said.

Chirag Delhi Flyover Closed for Repair

Chirag Delhi Flyover on Outer Ring Road was closed on March 12, 2023, for a period of 50 days due to which route will be affected.

“The repair of the carriageway from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi flyover will be taken up first and the repair of the carriageway from IIT Delhi flyover to Nehru Place will be taken up thereafter. The closure of the carriageway may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public," the Delhi Police advisory said.

On Tuesday, Public Works Department Minister Atishi directed officials to complete the Chirag Delhi flyover maintenance work within a month against the earlier deadline of 50 days. She also held a meeting with senior department officials to resolve the issue on a priority.

Alternative Routes

For Commuters from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi

Commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony etc. are advised to take a right turn from under Nehru Place Flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Moolchand Hospital Flyover for their destination.

For Commuters from IIT Delhi to Nehru Place

Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from Panchsheel Flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lalalajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.

The commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from IIT Flyover towards Aurobindo Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.

Traffic from Raja Garden towards Britania Chowk

Delhi Traffic Police said the movement of traffic is slow from Raja Garden towards Britania Chowk due to construction work of an elevated road.

Commuters have been informed about a delay of 20 minutes on the stretch.

