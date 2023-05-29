Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
Delhi: Under-trial Prisoner Attacked by Inmates With Improvised Knife, Handmade Tool in Tihar Jail

According to the officials, the inmates attacked Rahul alias Pawan with an improvised knife, handmade sua and a tile

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 20:11 IST

New Delhi, India

The directions seem to have been prompted by repeated incidents of violence and security lapses reported from jails across the country. (PTI/File)
The directions seem to have been prompted by repeated incidents of violence and security lapses reported from jails across the country. (PTI/File)

A undertrial prisoner lodged in Tihar jail here was injured after he was allegedly attacked by other inmates with an improvised knife and handmade tool on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place at 12.38 pm inside Central Jail no 1 at the Tihar prison complex, they said.

According to the officials, the inmates attacked Rahul alias Pawan with an improvised knife, handmade sua and a tile.

One of the attackers, undertrial prisoner Alok alias Vishal, also inflicted self-injuries, they said.

Soon the jail staff, Tamil Nadu Special Police and a Quick Response Team intervened and the inmates involved in the incident were separated immediately, he said.

“After giving primary medical aid at the jail dispensary, both the injured were moved to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for further medical treatment,” the jail official said.

They have also intimated about the incident to Hari Nagar police station asking them to lodge an FIR and take further legal action in the matter. PTI AMP NB

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: May 29, 2023, 20:11 IST
    last updated: May 29, 2023, 20:11 IST
