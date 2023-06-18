DU Student Stabbed to Death Outside College; Cops Say Accused Misbehaved with His Girlfriend

A 19-year-old student of Delhi University was allegedly stabbed to death outside Aryabhatta College in the national capital on Sunday.

The victim, Nikhil Chauhan, was a first-year student of BA (H) Political Science at the School of Open Learning (SOL).

According to police, one of the SOL students misbehaved with Nikhil’s girlfriend. “Today at about 12:30 pm, that student along with three of his associates met Nikhil outside the college gate and stabbed him on his chest. He was declared brought dead at Charika Palika Hospital in Moti Bagh," police added.

The accused has been identified and is being traced. The student’s body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.

Delhi University PRO Anup Singh Lather said, “It is very unfortunate and sad that a young life has been lost and that also just outside the college where students come to learn and make careers. We are really sad for the loss of a precious life. God bless his soul and give strength to the family of Nikhil Chauhan in this hour of sadness." Tagging a media report about the incident, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a tweet in Hindi, “L-G sir, what are you doing? The law and order situation in my Delhi has been ruined. Sir, what have you done to our Delhi?" In another tweet, he alleged that the fear of the law has ended in Delhi.

“Everyone knows that Delhi Police is doing the work of filing false cases against political parties. It is involved in the work of saving the likes of (Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP) Brij Bhushan (Sharan Singh). What should the policemen do? They will do whatever the L-G asks them to do," Bharadwaj said. The Lt Governor has control over public order, land and police in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, two women were allegedly shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram, police said. They said within hours of the incident, the main accused and his associate were arrested.

Police said they received a call around 4.40 am from the victims’ brother stating that his sisters were shot at in Ambedkar Basti. “Acting on information received, our police team reached the spot wherein it was found that two women were shot at and shifted to SJ Hospital, where they died." The deceased were identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29).

Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants were after the victims’ brother and the motive behind the incident seems to be a monetary dispute, the DCP said. ‘The prime accused and his associate were arrested in connection with the incident," he said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police official said.