Home » India » Delhi: Video Shows Man Hitting Woman With Brick, Police Register Case

Delhi: Video Shows Man Hitting Woman With Brick, Police Register Case

In the video, a woman is seen walking in a street when a person approaches with a brick in his hand and threatens her

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 23:55 IST

Delhi, India

The person with the brick has been identified as the father-in-law of the woman, police said. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
The person with the brick has been identified as the father-in-law of the woman, police said. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The police have lodged a case after a video showing a man allegedly hitting his daughter-in-law with a brick here was widely circulated on social media, officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar area, they said.

In the video, a woman is seen walking in a street when a person approaches with a brick in his hand and threatens her.

He is seen telling the woman something and when she tries to leave, the man hits her with a brick twice on her head.

RELATED NEWS

The video also shows a person sitting near the spot watching the entire episode, but doing nothing to help her.

Advertisement

In the meantime, another person with a bagpack is seen coming out of a nearby house and hitting the man with the brick.

The person with the brick has been identified as the father-in-law of the woman, police said.

A case is being registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 15, 2023, 23:55 IST
last updated: March 15, 2023, 23:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Inside Shweta Bachchan's Birthday Bash: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Zoya Akhtar Attend, See Pics

+50PHOTOS

Zwigato Screening: Kapil Sharma And Nandita Host Starry Screening With Shabana Azmi, Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh, Boney Kapoor