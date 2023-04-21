Trends :Amritpal Singh LiveKarnataka Election LiveBengal ViolenceCovid NewsAmritpal Singh Arrest
Home » India » Saket Court Firing: Woman Shot Was Involved in Fraud, Had Promised Shooter of 'Doubling Money'

Saket Court Firing: Woman Shot Was Involved in Fraud, Had Promised Shooter of 'Doubling Money'

Saket Court Firing: According to reports, four rounds were fired at the court premises

Curated By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 19:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Police have arrived at the spot and are investigating the matter (Twitter/@Akash_sharmaAdv/@iAtulKrishan)
At least two people, including a woman, were injured after shots were fired at Delhi’s Saket court on Friday morning, reports said.

A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested the accused who opened fire in Saket court premises today,  according to an ANI. 

A rather peculiar angle to the firing case came to the fore, as Delhi Police revealed that the woman who was shot, was involved in numerous fraud cases in the past. The shooter, Rajendra Jha, was an advocate in Saket court and was in his uniform at the time of the incident

“The woman had taken money from the person (shooter) on the promise of doubling it, both of them had come to the court related to the matter. Several other cases of fraud are also lodged against the woman," an ANI report quoted DCP South Chandan Chowdhary as saying.

The shooter had allegedly loaned Rs 25 lakh on interest to the woman and she was defaulting on repayment, a PTI report quoted the source as saying.

According to an eyewitness account, the accused fired four to five times before escaping through the canteen’s back entry, the DCP said, adding that the situation in the court is normal.

RELATED NEWS

The woman was with her advocate when a person shot her, a PTI report quoted a senior police officer as saying.

The incident took place near the lawyer’s chamber at around 10:15 am in Saket court.

The woman who got injured was identified as 40-year-old M Radha. She received two bullet injuries — in her abdomen and hand and was subsequently taken to Max Hospital in Saket.

Notably, the firing had also taken place at the Rohini court premises in April last year, after a scuffle broke out between two advocates and their one client.

Before this, On September 24, 2021, two gunmen dressed as lawyers fired inside Delhi’s Rohini court. The gunmen were killed in police firing.

The two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi.

(With inputs from Nikhil Lakhwani)

first published: April 21, 2023, 10:51 IST
last updated: April 21, 2023, 19:36 IST
