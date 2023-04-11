Home » India » Delhi: Woman Killed, Son Critically Injured After Fire In Kirti Nagar House

Delhi: Woman Killed, Son Critically Injured After Fire In Kirti Nagar House

"The fire department received a distress call around 1 am after which our personnel were rushed to the spot. Efforts to control the fire are still underway," a fire department official said

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 10:54 IST

New Delhi, India

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said the police (Representative Image/ PTI)
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said the police (Representative Image/ PTI)

An elderly woman was killed and her son was gravely injured in a fire that broke out at their house in the Kirti Nagar area of Delhi on Monday night. According to the police, the fire broke out suddenly and efforts are still on to douse it.

The deceased has been identified as 78-year-old Mahendra Kaur, police said adding that her son, who was in critical condition has been admitted to a hospital.

“The fire department received a distress call around 1 am after which our personnel were rushed to the spot. Efforts to control the fire are still underway," a fire department official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Further details on the incident are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 11, 2023, 10:54 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 10:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Salman Khan Holds Pooja Hegde Close at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch, Shehnaaz Rocks Sexy Look

+8PHOTOS

Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Sanjana Sanghi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About