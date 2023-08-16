Delhi: Woman Held for Killing Minor Son of Live-in Partner, Stuffing Body in Bed Box

Police reported on Tuesday that a 24-year-old woman has been apprehended on suspicion of murdering the son of her live-in partner and concealing his body in a bed box.

Pooja Kumari, who resides in Ranhola, is accused of killing 11-year-old Divyansh. The motive behind the alleged crime, as per the police, was the minor being held responsible for his father’s failure to divorce his wife.

At approximately 8:30 pm on Thursday, BLK Hospital informed the police that a deceased boy had been brought in, with visible strangulation marks on his neck.

During investigation, footage from a CCTV camera was examined. It showed that the last person who visited the 11-year-old boy’s house was the woman, Pooja Kumari, a senior police officer said.

She had strangled the child to death when he was sleeping and then concealed his body inside the bed box, police said and added that the woman was in a live-in relation with the boy’s father Jitender.

Police checked footage of more than 300 CCTV cameras, leading to her arrest, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

The footage showed the woman in areas on the Najafgarh Nangloi Road — Ranhola, Nihal Vihar and Rishal Garden. Her location was zeroed in at Bakkarwala, the officials said.

Reportedly, Pooja Kumari and Jitender had married at a temple of the arya Samaj on October 17, 2019. But a court marriage was not possible as Jitender had not divorced his wife, police said.

Jitender had assured Pooja Kumari that they would get married in court after he gets a divorce from his wife, according to police. Jitender and Pooja Kumari, however, started living together by renting a house.

They often quarrelled over Jitender’s divorce and after sometime, he moved out of the rented house and started staying with his wife, police said.

He had moved out in December last year, and Pooja Kumari was furious about it. She assumed that Jitender left her because of his son, Yadav said.