Delhi Woman Kills Mother-In-Law With Frying Pan, Cries Heard In CCTV Clip: Cops

In a horrific incident, a Delhi woman allegedly beat her 86-year-old mother-in-law to death with a frying pan in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, police said. The incident took place on April 28. Police suspect that the accused might have grown frustrated with taking care of the elderly woman who was suffering from arthritis.

According to a PTI report, on April 28, a person informed police his friend’s mother fell in her flat and sustained injuries. Police reached the spot to find Hasi Som, 86, lying in the kitchen, bleeding profusely from multiple injuries on her face and skull.

Hasi Som’s son, 51-year-old Surjit said his mother was suffering from arthritis for a long time and faced problems in walking. Surjit Som, his wife Sarmishta Som, 48, and their 16-year-old daughter have been living with Hasi Som at Swastik Residency in Neb Sarai since 2014. Surjit brought his mother Hasi Som, who lived alone in Kolkata till March 2022, to Delhi and rented a flat for her in front of his own.

Police found a CCTV camera in the bedroom and confiscated it. The camera, however, had no storage device in it. Surjit told police that he monitors his mother’s daily routine via a live feed from the camera on his phone and that the camera was not working on the day of the incident because of a power cut.

No foul play was suspected in the death of Hasi Som until an autopsy of the body was conducted at the AIIMS mortuary on April 29. After the post-mortem, the doctor said that such injuries are not consistent with a normal fall and a detailed inquiry should be conducted, news agency PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary as saying. According to the autopsy report, 14 injuries were found all over the body, police said.

Surjit as well as his daughter confirmed that the relationship between Sarmishta and Hasi Som was not cordial. Only Sarmishta was present in the flat on the day of the incident. Surjit later confessed that he had taken out the memory card of the CCTV camera before calling the police, the DCP said.

The CCTV footage revealed that around 10:30 am on April 28, Sarmishta entered her mother-in-law’s flat with a frying pan and hit her several times. The elderly woman’s cries could be heard on the CCTV recording, Chowdhary added.

Based on the content of the inquiry, Surjeet’s testimony, CCTV footage and the post-mortem report, a case under IPC section 302 was registered and Sarmishta was arrested.

