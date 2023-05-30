Delhi: Drunk Woman Fatally Stabs Roommate, Confesses to Murder After Alerting Police

A 36-year-old woman, identified as Sapna, was arrested for allegedly killing her flatmate in the early hours of Tuesday. According to preliminary investigations, the accused, Sapna, allegedly killed Rani (35) in response to verbal abuse directed at her father, who passed away three months ago.

Sapna, who works as a waitress or a decorator for parties, is divorced and has a daughter. The incident occurred in Majnu Ka Tila, located in the Civil Lines area of north Delhi.

Cops were alerted about the incident at approximately 7am. Upon arrival at the scene, police found Rani’s body lying in a pool of blood. Sapna was also present at the scene, according to a senior police officer. During interrogation, Sapna broke down and confessed to the crime, police said.

She told police that she and Rani lived in a rented flat in Majnu Ka Tila. Rani used to work at a beauty parlour in Gurgaon, a senior police officer said.

On Monday night, Sapna and Rani along with a group of friends had a dinner party till around 1 am at their friend Neha’s house in Aruna Nagar area of Majnu Ka Tila. During the party, Sapna and Rani, who were both drunk, had a fight, he said.

After the party, they both returned to their flat and continued drinking. Around 4.30 am, they again had an altercation which turned into a scuffle during which Sapna stabbed Rani with a kitchen knife in her chest.