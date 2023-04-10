Delhi Woman, Who Suffered Miscarriage After Being Shot by Neighbour Over Music Dispute, Dies

A 30-year-old Delhi woman, who suffered a miscarriage after being shot at by her neighbour over a dispute involving loud music, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

The woman, named Ranju, had objected to loud music being played during a function at the house of her neighbour, Harish, in Delhi’s Sirsapur last week. Following the argument, Harish opened fire at Ranju.

An India Today report quoted a senior police officer as saying that the woman’s condition had been critical. “She was undergoing treatment at a city hospital. We received information from the hospital on Saturday that she had succumbed to her injuries," the report further quoted the officer as saying.

Accused arrested

Harish, who fired the weapon, and his friend Amit, the owner of the gun, were arrested. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 27 of the Arms Act was registered against them, the police said. Following the woman’s death, the police added Section 302 (murder) to the FIR.

Eyewitness account

A PCR call was made to report the firing incident in Siraspur at around 12:15 am on April 3. As per the eyewitness’ statement, a ‘kuan pujan‘ ceremony was organised for Harish’s son and a DJ was playing music during the function.

Ranju, who lived across the street, came out on her balcony and called out to Harish to stop the music. Angered, Harish took a gun from his friend Amit and opened fire. News18 could not independently verify whether an argument had ensued before Harish fired the weapon.

Ranju sustained a gunshot injury in her neck and was admitted to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. She suffered a miscarriage shortly after.

The victim’s family hails from Bihar and lives in a rented accommodation in Delhi. Her husband works as a labourer.

Harish, on the other hand, works as a delivery boy and Amit is employed at a mobile repair shop, police said.

