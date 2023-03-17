Delhiites, Plan Your Commute Well: Diversion on NH-48 for Dwarka Expressway Work to Add to Traffic

To facilitate the construction of the Dwarka Expressway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has diverted traffic between Mahipalpur and Rajokari on NH-48 for 500 meters in Delhi/NCR, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced on Friday.

The Ministry, in a statement, said that a 17-meter-wide slip road has been constructed to facilitate the traffic movement.

This new road, the Ministry added, is wider than the existing NH-48.

“Further, the NHAI has deployed traffic marshalls and has installed cameras at diversion locations. Tow away recovery cranes have also been deployed to maintain smooth flow of traffic. This arrangement is likely to continue for the next three months," the Ministry said.

Advertisement

According to official estimate, more than three lakh vehicles use NH-48 every day. The construction of the expressway will help to reduce traffic congestion, address valuable wastage of work hours and will reduce vehicular pollution of Delhi-NCR.

The Dwarka Expressway is being built by the NHAI to ease the ever-increasing traffic. This will bypass NH-48 between Shiv Murti near IGI Airport and Kherki Daula near Manesar.

It will be fully access controlled grade separated 14-lane Expressway, the first of its kind in the country.

The state-of-the-art highway will have an eight-lane elevated structure along with India’s first 4-km-long eight-lane tunnel. The take-off point of Dwarka Expressway will be an interchange having two underpasses below the existing NH-48 combined with an elevated corridor.

“The NHAI has made all the necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the diverted stretch to facilitate the construction of the Dwarka Expressway," the Ministry added.

Advertisement

On Monday, Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on this diversions.

It said that the carriageways’ closure may increase the volume of traffic on the roads and inconvenience the general public.

The police advised the people travelling towards Delhi airport, the interstate bus terminus or railway stations to carefully plan their commute with sufficient time at hand.

“The commuters are requested to cooperate by planning their journey accordingly… We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards alleviation of traffic congestions during the above mentioned period," the advisory added.

Read all the Latest India News here