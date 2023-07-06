Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Delhi's Aurangzeb Lane Renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Lane

Delhi's Aurangzeb Lane Renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Lane

The rechristened lane connects the Abdul Kalam Road with Prithvi Raj Road in central Delhi

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 20:34 IST

New Delhi, India

The council changed the erstwhile Aurangzeb Road named after the 17th-century Mughal ruler to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in August 2015. (Photo: PTI)
The council changed the erstwhile Aurangzeb Road named after the 17th-century Mughal ruler to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in August 2015. (Photo: PTI)

The Aurangzeb Lane in the Lutyens’ Delhi has been renamed as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane.

The rechristened lane connects the Abdul Kalam Road with Prithvi Raj Road in central Delhi.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) workers unveiled a signboard bearing the name of India’s 11th president here on Thursday.

According to an official, the NDMC approved the renaming of the lane in a meeting of its members on June 28.

The council changed the erstwhile Aurangzeb Road named after the 17th-century Mughal ruler to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in August 2015.

Advertisement

NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay last week announced that the council approved the renaming of ‘Aurangzeb Lane’ under the NDMC area as ‘Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Lane’.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • “To respect the sentiments of people, the need to recognise and honour great men and women of our times, roads/ streets/ institutions have been re-named in the past," it read.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    first published: July 06, 2023, 20:34 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 20:34 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App